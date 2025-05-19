Severe storm threat continues Monday

The bulk of the overnight rain should come to an end by the Monday morning commute.

From the late morning to early afternoon, it will be windy and cloudy with a few spotty and light showers scattered around eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. Around 3 this afternoon, a few spotty storms will begin to pop up, followed by more scattered storms for the evening commute. These storms will quickly strengthen and could easily reach severe levels. Severe storms could come with damaging wind (60-70 mph), large hail (1-3"), and a couple tornadoes. The storms will begin to weaken tonight, but the severe threat could go as late as midnight. With heavy rain falling on wet ground, there could also be a couple areas of flash flooding. Most of the leftover rain will end overnight.

There could be a couple pockets of light rain still around for the morning commute, but most of us will be dry with low 50s to start the day.

Tuesday afternoon will be mostly cloudy, breezy, and cooler with highs near 60.

We stay near 60, mostly cloudy, and breezy Wednesday.

Thursday will probably bring our best sunshine of the week with mid 60s.

Scattered rain returns Friday, but there will be some dry areas as we warm up into the upper 60s.

As we start the holiday weekend Saturday, highs will be near 70, but there will be a few hit and miss pockets of rain in the region. While many stay dry, there will be enough rain to keep an eye on the radar if you have outdoor plans.

Scattered rain could force your holiday plans inside Sunday too with highs in the upper 60s.

