Severe Storms are Possible on Monday and Tuesday

Expect more comfortable weather Sunday evening as temperatures drop into the 70s. Overnight, the low temperature will drop into the low 50s.

We will see a return to spring on Monday, but not before we see highs in the mid 80s during the afternoon. The wind picks back up too with some gusts over 30 mph at times.

All that heat could help to spark some isolated thunderstorms Monday evening into the overnight hours. They will not be for everybody, but where storms do fire they could be strong to severe. Large hail is the main threat with any storm, but damaging winds and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Areas west of Omaha are in a level 3/5 severe weather risk, while the rest of the viewing area is included in the 2/5 severe weather risk.

More widespread showers and storms arrive Tuesday morning and last through at least the early afternoon. Most of us will see rain at some point on Tuesday. Some of these storms on Tuesday could also be strong to severe, mainly over western Iowa into Missouri. Any storm can produce large hail, damaging winds, and an isolated tornado.

The wind will be strong Tuesday with some gusts as high as 40 mph both in the morning and then again overnight. Highs will be around 10-15 degrees cooler than Monday, in the low to mid 70s.

The storms are gone but the wind remains on Wednesday. Highs continue to cool down into the mid 60s on Wednesday.

Some rain is possible on Thursday morning. Highs on Thursday drop into the upper 50s with a continued northerly wind blowing in the cooler weather.

We reach the low point of the cooldown Friday where highs top out in the low 50s. Next weekend will be a big change from this past weekend with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Comfortable

Low: 53

MONDAY

Partly Sunny

Evening Storms

Windy

High: 85

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Thunderstorms

Windy

High: 74

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cooler

Windy

High: 66

