Severe Storms Likely Friday

Some places in and towards eastern Nebraska are dealing with some very small and spotty rain showers this morning. It's very dependent on your exact location on whether or not you'll have a dry commute or a wet one.

Friday will be breezy, warm, and muggy with highs in the low 80s. A cold front will move in from the southwest early in the afternoon, then move northeast the rest of the day. It could start to kick off some spotty storms as early as 3 pm around Lincoln, which move closer to Omaha around the evening commute. The timing for the metro is between the 5-8PM range. Storms will become more likely along the front as it moves northeast, with the strongest storms exiting western Iowa around 10 pm.

These storms could easily reach severe levels with pockets of large hail, areas of strong winds, and a couple tornadoes all possible. Make sure you have an effective way to get your watches and warnings. Also, it's never a bad idea to review your severe weather safety plan with your family before tonight.

The start of the weekend looks to be a much needed, calmer and nicer day. Saturday brings partly cloudy skies and a high near 80 degrees. There's a small rain chance in the afternoon mainly north and east of Omaha. Some of the storms could bring pockets of hail and strong winds.

Mother's Day will have a whole lot of clouds as we have to dodge spotty rain. It will be cooler with highs in the mid 70s, but at least it will be less humid!

We're likely dry Monday as we keep cooling off. The afternoon will be in the low 70s with low humidity.

We start to warm up into midweek. Tuesday will be in the upper 70s with a mix of sunshine and clouds. With even more sunshine Wednesday, we should get to 80.

The low 80s continue Thursday with a few more clouds and a small chance for rain.

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Scattered Strong Storms

Breezy

High: 84

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Storms Northeast

Low: 60

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Mostly Dry

High: 80

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

High: 74

