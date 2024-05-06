Severe Storms Likely Monday Evening

Monday will be mostly cloudy and windy with highs in the mid 70s. Before a line of strong to severe storms arrives late in the day, we'll start dodging some spotty showers and storms as early as the lunch hour. The line of storms will arrive in our western cities like Norfolk, Columbus, and York by the evening commute. It will likely move through the Omaha metro between 6 and 9 p.m., followed by western Nebraska and northwest Missouri through 11 tonight.

Along with the heavy rain and lightning, damaging winds will be our most likely problem. A few weaker, short-lived tornadoes are also possible on the leading edge of the line along with some pockets of large hail.

We finish drying out overnight. Tuesday will start near 50 degrees with a few foggy areas.

Tuesday afternoon will be breezy with a lot of sunshine and highs in the low 70s.

Wednesday will be near 70 with a mix of sun and clouds. There will be a few spotty showers and storms around late in the day, but the severe weather threat looks very small right now.

Most of us will be dry Thursday, but there could be a couple leftover showers to dodge. It will be a little cooler with upper 60s.

Friday looks nice with partly cloudy skies and a high near 70.

We stay near 70 on Saturday, but warm into the mid 70s Sunday.

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Severe P.M. Storms

Windy

High: 74

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Foggy Areas

Breezy

Low: 50

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 73

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Storms

High: 70

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.