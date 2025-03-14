Severe storms looking more likely Friday. Here's the latest timing

The wind is already picking up this morning out of the south, keeping us a lot warmer. We'll be in the 50s for the morning commute.

The wind will pick up to 30-40 mph this afternoon creating a high fire danger. Hold off on any outdoor burning or anything that could start a fire, because it could spread quickly out of control. With the wind out of the south, we'll warm up into the mid and upper 70s by the middle of the afternoon, but we likely start to cool off faster than normal as the storms arrive.

More clouds start to move in around the lunch hour, but most of us will be dry early in the afternoon. Around 3 p.m., scattered storms will start to push north into far southern Nebraska and northwest Missouri. While this will be the main area of storms, one or two isolated storms could pop up farther north. The main area of storms, forming into a broken line, will move north, likely arriving along I-80 and Omaha around 4 or 5 this afternoon. By 7 p.m., the storms should push north out of our area.

Some of these storms will likely reach severe levels. With any severe storm, damaging wind of 60-80 mph will be the most likely threat. A few pockets of hail as large as 1-1.5 inches will also be possible. A tornado or two can't be ruled out, but they likely will be on the weaker side and likely won't last long.

Scattered rain will continue at times tonight and overnight. It's still possible the last of the rain will try to change into snow early Saturday morning. While very little of the snow would be able to stick to the warm ground, it could still cause travel problems. It stays windy overnight, so as the snow falls, it would cause very low visibility in spots. We will drop into the mid 30s for Saturday morning.

Saturday afternoon will be mostly cloudy, but we'll try to squeeze out some late-day sunshine. It will also be colder and windy with mid 40s.

The wind will be lighter Sunday, we see more sunshine, and start to warm up! Highs will be in the mid 50s.

Monday will be breezy, but warmer, for St. Patrick's Day. Highs will be in the upper 70s with a lot of sunshine.

Tuesday will be breezy at times too with low 70s. Most of the day will be dry with some sunshine, but a mix of rain and snow will try to push in as early as Tuesday night.

A combination of rain and snow, or possibly just snow, will continue Wednesday. It will be windy as colder weather blows in, holding us back in the upper 40s.

Spring officially kicks off Thursday, but we'll be a touch below average. Highs will be in the upper 40s with mostly sunny skies.

