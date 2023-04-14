Severe Storms Possible Late Friday

We'll be tracking a cold front all day Friday. This front brings us some wild weather to deal with over a short amount of time.

We start off by seeing an increase in clouds today. The cloud coverage caps off our high temperatures in the low 80s, but that is still way above average. We reach into the 80s once again thanks to that strong southerly breeze hanging on tight. With the clouds, comes a chance of seeing a few scattered showers throughout the day. Don't worry though, there will be a lot of dry time as these showers will be hit and miss.

Closer to the 6-7PM range is when we're expecting to see the first few storms fire off along the cold front. As we near into 8-11PM, these storms become a lot more widespread and will most likely keep a lot of us awake. Some of these storms have the potential to be on the strong side. Pockets of large hail and strong, damaging winds are the biggest concerns. It's important you have multiple ways to receive weather watches and/or warnings just in case one is issued tonight.

Temperatures begin to fall rapidly behind the front as we reach into the mid 40s overnight.

It stays cool and windy on Saturday with more scattered showers throughout the day. Highs barely reach into the low 50s.

Luckily, we start to see a gradual warm-up begin on Sunday. We stay windy with some more sunshine. This pushes us into the upper 50s.

The start of the workweek looks great! Lots of sunshine, less breeze, and it'll be warmer with the return of the high 60s.

Tuesday and Wednesday brings a bit more breeze, but some warmer temperatures. Both days have afternoon highs in the mid 70s. Wednesday brings a small chance for rain.

