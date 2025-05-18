Severe storms possible tonight and Monday

Most of Sunday should be pleasant, a bit breezy and sunny, with highs into the mid-70s. By the afternoon, clouds will move in, leading to thunderstorms developing near the Kansas/Nebraska border after 8 p.m. These should begin to lift northward through the night, leading to a stormy night for many. A few of these storms could be severe, with large hail being the main risk, but some damaging winds or a tornado cannot be ruled out. These storms could linger through the AM commute.

We should see a bit of a break in storms by midday Monday with highs approaching 70, though a shower is possible at any time of day. This could help the atmosphere recharge for a second round of strong storms Monday evening. The best time for storms in Omaha is between 6 and 9 pm, earlier to the west, and later to the east. These storms could also be severe with large hail, damaging winds, and a couple of tornadoes. The highest risk is south of Omaha, but everyone is under at least some risk of severe storms.

Some lingering showers could hang around Tuesday, but the severe threat is well off to the east. This rain will be beneficial, with some neighborhoods seeing over 1-2". Since it's been so dry, flash flooding is not expected. However, if a storm drops enough rain at one time, some localized flooding is possible.

Our weather on Tuesday and Wednesday turns cooler by May standards. Tuesday will be in the low 60s, while Wednesday is in the upper 50s.

We are slow to warm through the end of the week, with highs only reach 70 by Friday.

Some wet weather could return this weekend. Unlike tomorrow, this rain does not look as widespread or as severe.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Strong Storms

Low: 60

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Windy

Strong Storms

High: 71

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain Showers

Breezy

High: 61

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy & Cool

High: 58

