Severe storms return early next week after a quieter end to this week

After a stormy couple of days, Mother Nature gives us a bit of a break Friday. We have some sprinkles, mist, and drizzle around for the morning, but the rest of the day will be dry. It will be mostly cloudy, a bit breezy, and cooler with a high near 60 in Omaha. We'll try to squeeze out some sunshine late in the day.

It gets chilly tonight as we drop into the low 40s for Saturday morning.

Saturday starts with a mix of sun and clouds, but we'll start to see the clouds thicken up over eastern Nebraska in the afternoon. The clouds will give way to a handful of spotty showers in the second half of the day, but a lot of us will be dry all day. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and breezy, but the wind will be out of the south, starting to pump in a little more warmth and humidity. This will push us into the low 70s in the afternoon. There will also be a couple spotty showers and storms around. While a lot of our neighborhoods stay dry, the couple storms around the region could become strong enough to produce some hail and extra wind.

It stays breezy Monday, getting us even warmer. Highs will be in the mid 80s! Unfortunately, this will help fuel a round of hit and miss storms into severe levels. A couple storms could start to pop up in eastern Nebraska in the afternoon, but they will become more common in western Iowa and northwest Missouri. Due to the scattered nature of the storms, a number of neighborhoods will stay dry (especially in NE), but the storms we have will pack a punch. Along with heavy rain and lightning, pockets of large hail, damaging wind, and a few tornadoes will be possible.

Behind Monday's storm system, we will cool off for a few days. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with upper 60s.

We warm into the low 70s Wednesday and Thursday. We could be watching for some rain Thursday, but for now, we'll keep that chance low.

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 60

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Chilly

Low: 43

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Rain

High: 65

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

Spotty Rain/Storms

High: 72

