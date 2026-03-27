SEVERE WEATHER AWARENESS WEEK: Flooding

It's Severe Weather Awareness Week in Nebraska and Iowa. Each day will focus on a specific weather hazard that neighbors in the Heartland deal with on a yearly basis. Today's topic is about the deadliest form of severe weather, flooding.

THE POWER OF WATER

Fast-moving water is quite powerful. It takes 6 inches of water to sweep you off your feet. It only takes 12 inches to move a car, and 18-24 inches to move a larger vehicle such as a truck.

Often, you can not tell the depth of the water, as most flooding situations have brown, murky water. This is why avoiding floodwaters at all costs is the preferred safety method.

FLOODING SAFETY

The number 1 thing to remember about flooding safety is: turn around, don't drown! You do NOT know the depth of the water, and if the road is even there. As shown above, water 1-2 feet can float most vehicles.

If you are in your home during a flash flood, evacuate if it is safe to do so and find higher ground.

RIVER FLOODING VS FLASH FLOODING

Flooding can come in all forms, but there are three main types in Nebraska and Iowa: river flooding, ice jam flooding, and flash flooding. We can see all three, as we did in March 2019.

RIVER FLOODING - River flooding is often more gradual, lasts longer, and impacts those near its banks. River flooding can last from several days to several months.

FLASH FLOODING - Flash flooding typically occurs during heavy rain in a thunderstorm. If the rain is heavy enough, it can overwhelm waterways or water drainage systems, leading to flooding in the area. As seen in the Old Market in 2021, flash flooding can occur with little to no warning.