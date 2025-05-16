Severe weather threat returns early next week

Friday is starting with a mix of sun and clouds. The wind is light early this morning, but it will crank back up late this morning. Winds could reach 50 mph this afternoon. Omaha will warm up into the low 70s around the lunch hour, but then a cold front arrives from the north, dropping us into the mid 60s for the rest of the afternoon. There will also be more clouds behind the cold front with a couple spotty showers, mainly north of Omaha. It will take longer for the cold front to reach farther southeast, so some neighborhoods will spend most of the day in the 70s. Farther northwest, the cooler air arrives earlier in the day with 50s in northeast Nebraska most of the day.

The wind will slowly lighten up overnight, and we will fall into the upper 40s for Saturday morning.

Saturday afternoon will be comfy with low 70s and lots of sunshine.

Sunday will be breezy and a little warmer with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the mid 70s. While most of the day will be dry, scattered rain and storms start to move in from the south Sunday evening and night as an area of low pressure passes to our south. If the storms arrive early enough, a couple of them could be severe, mainly south of Omaha.

Rain becomes more likely for the rest of us heading into Monday morning. Scattered storms will mix in with the rain in the second half of Monday. A few of these storms could be strong to severe with strong wind and some pockets of hail. It will be windy with highs in the mid 70s.

Tuesday, we'll be on the back side of the low, which will throw scattered rain and a couple non-severe storms at us during the day. Cooler air will also blow in from the north, keeping highs in the mid 60s.

As the low pressure exits the Heartland, a lot of us will be dry Wednesday, but there could still be a couple spotty showers around. It will be partly cloudy with mid 60s.

Thursday will be a touch warmer with low 70s and a few clouds.

