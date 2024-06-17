Severe Weather Threat Returns Tuesday: Here's The Timing

The heat and humidity continue today. Highs will be in the low 90s with a mix of sun and clouds. It will also be windy with winds blowing in from the south between 20 and 40 mph in the second half of the day.

It will stay a little windy tonight, helping to keep us warm overnight. We only cool off into the mid 70s for Tuesday morning.

We stay hot, humid, and windy Tuesday with more clouds than sunshine. Highs will be flirting with 90. A cold front will move into northeast Nebraska around the evening commute and start to kick off a broken line of storms. Some of these storms could be severe with pockets of large hail and areas of damaging wind. The line of storms likely won't get to Omaha until 7 p.m. or later. By 10 p.m. the strongest storms should be pushing into far southeast Nebraska, far southwest Iowa, and northwest Missouri. Behind the main line of storms, rain could continue for a couple of hours.

Wednesday won't be as humid, but it will still be muggy. We get a little more relief from the heat midweek, with highs in the upper 70s. There will also be some scattered rain and storms across the region to dodge throughout the day, but there will be plenty of dry time too.

More of us will be able to stay dry Thursday, but there will still be some hit and miss rain and storms around. It also starts to warm back up, into the mid 80s.

Friday will be in the upper 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. Most of us will be dry all day, but there could be a few spotty showers around.

Saturday brings a handful of hit and miss storms, but many of us will still be able to stay dry with highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday should bring more dry time with upper 80s.

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Humid and Windy

High: 92

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Windy

Low: 76

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Humid and Windy

Evening Storms

High: 89

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

High: 78

