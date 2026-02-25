Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
5  Closings/Delays
Weather

Actions

Short showers prior to climbing temps

This evening some of us could see some light rainfall, after that temperatures over the next couple of days look to extend all the way to the upper 60s
Short showers prior to climbing temps
Paige's 2-25 Morning Forecast
Posted

3 THINGS TO KNOW

  • Mostly light rain, some snow chances this evening
  • Getting very warm Thursday and Friday
  • More chances at snow late weekend

FORECAST

Our morning is marked with lower 30s for temperatures and partly cloudy skies, making for a pleasant morning commute so long as you bring a jacket!

Wednesday starts out mostly cloudy and dry, with temps reaching the 40s around noon. But, after 12pm, a rain and snow mix will move into the area from our north. From Omaha and points east, this rain and snow mix could lead some slushy roads and up to an inch of snow. If you are south or west of Omaha, this is likely just rain for you.

Roads may become a little sick during the evening commute, due to the slush, but should improve overnight.

By Thursday, we are warming out from the cold again and with sunshine, reaching highs in the mid 50s.

Friday will be the warmest day out of this stretch, and looking like a great day with sunshine and highs in the mid 60s, with lighter winds.

By the weekend, it gets cold again...A cold front will move through Omaha late Friday night, and we drop to near 40 on Saturday, and the low 30s on Sunday. There is a chance for additional snow Sunday and into Monday of next week, and some small accumulations may be possible.

WEDNESDAY

Cloudy

Rain & Snow after 12pm

High: 44

Wind: SE 10-15

WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Cloudy

Patchy Fog

Low: 27

Wind: NW 5-10

THURSDAY
Sunny

Pleasant

High: 58

Wind: W 10-15

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WEB_Most_Accurate_640x360.jpg

Omaha's Most Accurate Forecast