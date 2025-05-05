Small chance for rain midweek

The great weather from the weekend continues to kick off the workweek! This afternoon will be sunny and warm with highs in the upper 70s. A couple neighborhoods in eastern Nebraska could hit 80.

Overnight, we cool off into the upper 40s for Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with temperatures hitting the upper 70s again.

Clouds take over Wednesday, helping to keep us a little cooler, but it will still be a touch above average, in the mid 70s. Most of the day will be dry, but as we head into the evening, a few spotty showers and storms will pop up across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa.

A couple of spotty showers could still be around Thursday morning, but most of the day looks dry. Highs will be in the mid 70s with mostly cloudy skies. As we head into Thursday evening, a few spotty showers and storms will try to pop up again across the region.

The sunshine will be back in full force Friday warming us back into the upper 70s.

The weekend looks even warmer! Both afternoons will be in the low 80s with a lot of sunshine.

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 78

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 49

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 79

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain/Storms

High: 74

