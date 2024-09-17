Small rain chances continues before widespread rain returns

We are dodging a few spotty showers this morning, making for a cloudy start to the day, but everyone should be dry by the lunch hour. We'll see more sunshine this afternoon, and it stays warm and muggy. The wind also picks up some this afternoon as we warm up into the upper 80s.

Skies will stay mostly clear for the partial lunar eclipse tonight! Clouds will start to move in after midnight as scattered rain and storms move east into eastern Nebraska around 3 in the morning. As we cool off into the upper 60s, the rain will quickly start to fall apart as it moves towards Omaha. This will just leave behind a few spotty showers Wednesday morning.

While most of us will be dry Wednesday afternoon with more sunshine, a couple isolated showers and storms could survive into the second half of the day in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. We stay warm, muggy, and breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday will be hot and humid with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the low 90s. While most of us stay dry, an isolated shower could hit a couple neighborhoods.

Thursday gets hot. After a slight chance for an isolated morning shower, comes back out with breezy winds and highs in the low 90s.

Friday will be in the upper 80s. As we head into the evening, a few spotty showers and storms could pop up in the area. We'll try to keep them away from the Huskers game in Lincoln, but we'll have to wait and see.

After a lot of little rain chances this week, we finally get some more widespread rain and storms across the region starting Saturday morning. We'll see some dry time mix in with the rain in the second half of the day. The wet and cloudy weather helps to cool us off into the upper 70s.

Many of us will see more rain on Sunday. We cool off even more, in the low 70s.

A couple spotty leftover showers could make it into Monday morning, but the rest of the day brings more sunshine. Monday, which is also the first full day of fall, will be comfy with low 70s.

