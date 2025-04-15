Small severe weather threat returns later in the week

The wind won't be as strong today, but we'll still be breezy from late morning through the afternoon. We'll be a little warmer with mid 60s and mostly sunny skies.

We stay mostly clear overnight as we drop into the low 40s for Wednesday morning.

It gets breezy again Wednesday afternoon, but that wind will be out of the south, pumping in even warmer weather. Highs will be in the upper 70s in Omaha and western Iowa, but low 80s will be common west of Omaha. We stay mostly sunny.

Thursday could start with some hit and miss rain, maybe even an isolated storm. Most of the afternoon looks dry with a mix of sun and clouds. It stays breezy as we keep warming up. A lot more of us will be in the low 80s.

The warm weather will help fuel a handful of spotty storms Thursday evening and night. A couple of these storms could be severe. Even with the chance for rain early and late in the day, about half of the region stays dry all day.

There could be a few pockets or rain still around Friday morning, but the afternoon will be dry. We cool off into the mid 60s for the afternoon with mostly cloudy skies, and the wind continues to blow.

The wind looks lighter Saturday with mid 60s and a little more sunshine.

Rain keeps looking more likely for Easter. We may be able to squeeze out dry sunrise church services and morning egg hunts, but rain becomes more likely in the afternoon. This keeps highs closer to 60. Along with the cooler and wet weather, it will also be breezy.

Depending how fast the system gets out of the Heartland, there could be some rain still around Monday morning. The afternoon looks dry, and with some sunshine, we'll warm into the mid 60s.

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 66

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Chilly

Low: 40

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 78

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Rain & Storms

Breezy

High: 82

