Small Snow Chance Monday

Cloud cover slowly begins to move in through the night. This should prevent our temperatures from plummeting like they did last night, holding us in the 20s.

The clouds remain around on Monday as temperatures rise into the mid-30s. A few flurries or light snow showers are possible through the day, expect any accumulations to be little but a snow shower could reduce visibilities while driving.

A slightly more organized band of snow could slide through late Monday into early Tuesday for locations south and east of Omaha. Accumulations should be light, generally under an inch.

Once the snow chance clears, clouds hang around on Tuesday as temperatures remain in a holding pattern in the low 30s.

Wednesday continues the cold streak, as highs likely stay below freezing most of the day.

Another cold front arrives on Thursday bringing with it a few flurries, but nothing major. Winds will be out of the northwest bringing in colder air, wind chill values could be in the teens to low 20s on Thursday.

Friday looks to be the coldest day of the week as highs only stick in the 20s, the low Friday night into Saturday morning could fall into the low teens.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Low: 24

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Light Snow Possible

High: 36

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cold

High: 33

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cold

High: 30

