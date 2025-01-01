Snow could cause some issues with the Thursday AM commute

A quick shot of snow is still on track to hit eastern Nebraska and western Iowa early Thursday. The totals will not be much, under an inch in Omaha, with some 2" amounts possible to the northeast. Neighborhoods southwest of Omaha could see nothing more than flurries. The timing just ahead of and during the morning commute could slow down travel. With temperatures in the 20s, we won't have to wait for rain to change into snow. It will just all be snow.

Once we dry out, the clouds will be pretty stubborn Thursday afternoon. It will also be a little colder with highs in the lower 30s.

We continue to get colder Friday with low 20s and a mix of sunshine and clouds.

Saturday will be in the low 20s, and it comes with more clouds than sunshine. Some snowflakes are possible in northeast Nebraska and close to the Kansas border, but most of us will be dry.

Widespread accumulating snow is likely on Sunday, but many details regarding amounts are too far out. Highs on Sunday will be in the teens and lows falling into the single digits.

The snow moves out by Monday, but depending on how much has fallen there could be some impact to the AM commute. Next week starts off very cold with highs in the teens and lows near 0.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Light AM Snow

Low: 25

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Some PM Sun

High: 31

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cold

High: 23

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cold

High: 20

