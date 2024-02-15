Snow Has Slowed Down A Bit: Here's the Latest Timing

Last night's cold front will keep us a lot cooler today, but it will still be a touch above average for the middle of February. Highs will be in the low 40s with more clouds the later in the day we get. That's quite a drop after hitting 60 on Wednesday!

With our colder weather comes snow! The snow has slowed down a bit, likely pushing into northeast Nebraska and norther parts of western Iowa after 7 pm. The snow will slowly expand farther south towards Omaha closer to midnight or later, followed by Nebraska City closer to 3 am. Most of the snow likely ends before 5 am in Omaha, then for the rest of the area farther south by the Friday morning commute.

Some of the snow will melt as it falls on the relatively warm ground from our recent sunshine and warm weather. Totals will likely be from 0-1 inch across most of the area, including in Omaha. Areas from northeast Nebraska and across the Missouri River into Monona County have the best chance of getting over an inch of snow. While this won't be a lot of snow, the timing could make for a slower than normal morning commute.

KMTV Forecast snow for Thursday night to Friday morning

Friday will be the coldest day of the week with highs in the mid 30s and mostly cloudy skies. The best chance for some good sunshine will be late in the day.

We start to warm back up over the weekend with a lot of sunshine, quickly melting the snow away. Saturday starts in the teens, but we warm into the low 40s with mostly sunny skies. While warmer, it will also be breezy, making it feel a little cooler.

The sunshine continues Sunday as we push closer to 50 degrees!

We keep warming up early next week! Presidents Day will be in the mid 50s with a lot of sunshine.

By the middle of next week, we will be flirting with 60 degrees!

THURSDAY

Morning Sun

Afternoon Clouds

High: 41

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Snow Likely

Breezy

Low: 26

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Snow Early A.M.

High: 34

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 41

