Snow Likely on Monday: Here are the Timing and the Impacts

The flurries/snow showers that have lasted through much of Saturday will begin to taper off this evening, exiting by nighttime. Overnight we are cold but dry with lows dropping to around 21.

We'll finally see a few hours of sunshine in the morning Sunday with highs in the low 30s. Some snow showers will begin to develop over northeast Nebraska as early as Sunday evening, but most of eastern NE and western IA will stay dry on Sunday.

Snow begins to push in from southwest to northeast through the early morning hours, moving into the Omaha metro between 6-9 am. Depending on when the snow begins, the morning commute on Monday could be impacted, so plan! The snow will blanket the area for much of the day Monday, impacting the Monday afternoon commute as well. Temperatures will be above freezing, but it will fall as snow. It will be a wet and heavy snow which is great for any snow activities but not fun to shovel.

Snow could linger into the Tuesday morning commute, but the bulk of it will be east. Temperatures on Tuesday remain in the mid 20s. It will be windy both Monday and Tuesday, but with the wet snow it blowing around shouldn't be a concern.

TOTALS: The Omaha metro is looking to end up in the 3-5" range once the snow is over. Lower amounts will be found as you go north and east into western Iowa, with cities like Denison and Carroll seeing the least amount of snow, still 2-4" is possible. Higher amounts between 4-7" are expected from Norfolk south to York and Beatrice, then eastward through Falls City and Maryville.

Wednesday sees a brief return to the 30s with a few peaks of sunshine. Some snow flurries are possible during the day, but no impacts are expected.

We get another pass of some light snow Thursday morning, but the cold front that brings the snow will carry with it an arctic blast of air as we head into the weekend. Highs on Thursday struggle to reach 20.

We get even colder on Friday with highs in the teens, lows could fall below zero. With a breeze, wind chill values could be well below zero for the weekend.

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Evening Flurries

High: 33

SUNDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Snow Moves In

Low: 28

MONDAY

Cloudy

Snow

High: 34

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Snow Ends

High: 26

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Slightly Warmer

High: 31

