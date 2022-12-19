Snow On Monday

The first of two storm systems move in Monday, bringing a chance of snow mainly south and east of Omaha. Snow should begin in the late morning and last through the afternoon, the evening commute could be dicey for some. Accumulations look light, generally under 1" in the metro but could see some spots approach 2" southeast of the metro. Highs on Monday will be the warmest it will be all week, in the upper 20s.

Temperatures plummet Monday night, with lows in the single digits. Tuesday will be dry but cold, highs in the low teens with lows dropping to near 0.

Our next, and more impactful system moves in Wednesday. Along with this system comes a chance for light snow through Wednesday into Thursday. The details are too murky as to exact accumulations, so stay updated as we get closer to the event, particularly if you plan on travelling for the holidays during that time.

What is more certain is the brutal arctic air to spill in behind the front. The low Wednesday night will be below zero, and we struggle to even reach 0 on Thursday. Thursday night into Friday looks dangerous, as temperatures fall into the double digits below zero. Making it more impactful will be the gusty winds, which will produce a wind chill as low as -20 to -40 degrees.

Now is the time to prepare for the cold, limit outdoor time as it could take as little as 30 minutes to develop frostbite in these conditions. For those vulnerable to the cold, such as the elderly and those with inadequate heating, make sure they have a plan as well!

The holiday weekend looks cold with highs in the single digits and lows around zero.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Chilly

Low: 13

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Snow South

High: 29

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cold

High: 12

WEDNESDAY

Cloudy

PM Snow

High: 13

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.