Snow Showers Taper Off Tonight

Snow showers continue through this afternoon into the early overnight hours, where they gradually taper off by sunrise for Sunday. In total, including the snow that has already fallen, many spots remain under 1". Over southeast Nebraska into southwest Iowa and northwest Missouri, some spots could see 1-2" of snow.

Sunday is dry but cold with highs in the middle 30s. Sunday will also be windy with some gusts over 35mph possible.

We make it back to the 40s on Monday with mostly sunny skies.

Mid 40s on Tuesday with more sunshine is expected.

Wednesday looks to be the warmest day of the week with highs approaching the upper 40s.

Clouds increase on Thursday ahead of our next storm system, highs remain in the mid 40s.

A small chance for rain is possible on Friday with highs in the 40s, but most of us stay dry as of right now.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Snow Showers

Increasing Winds

Low: 22

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Windy

High: 36

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Below Average

High: 40

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Slightly Below Average

High: 44

