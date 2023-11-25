Snow Showers Taper Off Tonight

Snow showers continue through this afternoon into the early overnight hours, where they gradually taper off by sunrise for Sunday. In total, including the snow that has already fallen, many spots remain under 1". Over southeast Nebraska into southwest Iowa and northwest Missouri, some spots could see 1-2" of snow.
Sunday is dry but cold with highs in the middle 30s. Sunday will also be windy with some gusts over 35mph possible.
We make it back to the 40s on Monday with mostly sunny skies.
Mid 40s on Tuesday with more sunshine is expected.
Wednesday looks to be the warmest day of the week with highs approaching the upper 40s.
Clouds increase on Thursday ahead of our next storm system, highs remain in the mid 40s.
A small chance for rain is possible on Friday with highs in the 40s, but most of us stay dry as of right now.
SATURDAY NIGHT
Snow Showers
Increasing Winds
Low: 22
SUNDAY
Partly Cloudy
Windy
High: 36
MONDAY
Mostly Sunny
Below Average
High: 40
TUESDAY
Mostly Cloudy
Slightly Below Average
High: 44
Share your weather pictures with KMTV:
- Email to News@3newsnow.com
- 3 News Now Facebook page
- Use the hashtag #3NewsNow on Instagram or X (formerly Twitter)
Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones
Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.