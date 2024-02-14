Snow Still On Track: Here's How Much and When

Our great weather continues for your Valentine's Day afternoon plans! After some morning sun, clouds take over for the second half of the day. It will be breezy as warmer weather keeps blowing in from the southeast, pushing most of us into the mid and upper 50s across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa.

A cold front will push southeast into northeast Nebraska this evening, then push southeast through the rest of the region tonight. It will kick off a number of scattered showers with rain more likely in Omaha around 8pm and later. Cities west of the Omaha metro have the best chance for staying dry. It will get breezy behind the cold front overnight as cooler weather starts to blow in.

The wind lightens up into the Thursday morning commute. We'll enjoy some sunshine to start the day with lows in the upper 20s.

We don't warm up as much Thursday afternoon, but it will still be a touch above average for February. Highs will be near 40 with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

Snow will start to move into northeast Nebraska around the Thursday evening commute. It then slowly expands southeast into the Omaha metro, but may not reach the city until after 10pm. The bulk of the snow will be south of I-80 by 4 am, and most of the snow is out of our region before the Friday morning commute starts.

Some of the snow will melt as it falls on the relatively warm ground from our recent sunshine and warm weather. Totals will likely be from 0-1 inch across most of the area, including in Omaha. A few spots could go slightly over an inch in the light blue area on the map below, but it won't be common. Areas from northeast Nebraska and across the Missouri River into Monona County have the best chance of getting over an inch of snow. While this won't be a lot of snow, the timing could make for a slower than normal morning commute.

KMTV Forecast snow for Thursday night to Friday morning

Friday will be the coldest day of the week with highs in the mid 30s and mostly cloudy skies.

We start to warm back up over the weekend with a lot of sunshine, quickly melting the snow away. Saturday will be near 40 degrees followed by upper 40s on Sunday.

We keep warming up early next week! Presidents Day will be in the low 50s with a few clouds.

Tuesday looks even better with mid 50s and a mix of sunshine and clouds.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 56

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

Breezy

Low: 28

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Snow Late

High: 40

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Snow Early

High: 34

