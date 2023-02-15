Snow Storm Moves In Wednesday

Wednesday starts in the upper 20s, then our temperatures will be dropping throughout the day. With winds up to 30 mph, the wind chill will be in the teens most of the day, under mostly cloudy skies.

Late Wednesday afternoon is when snow starts to move in from the southwest, becoming more widespread at night. This could impact your drive home from work. The snow becomes more intense overnight and into Thursday morning, likely impacting the morning commute for a lot of cities along and south of I-80. The worst of the snow ends by Thursday afternoon.

Snow totals will be highest towards northwest Missouri and the Kansas border. Cities from Falls City, Nebraska City, Maryville, Beatrice, and Clarinda could pick up 4-7 inches of snow. The I-80 corridor, including Omaha and Lincoln, are still trending towards 2-5 inches. Areas north of I-80, like Fremont, Tekamah, Denison, and Columbus can pick up 1-3 inches. And northeast Nebraska will see the smallest snow totals with very little and up to one inch.

Behind the snow, it will be breezy and colder for Thursday afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 20s with clouds clearing throughout the day.

After a single-digit morning, the sunshine returns Friday afternoon as we warm into the mid 30s.

Assuming we don't get more snow than expected midweek, mostly sunny skies will be able to get us back above average for the weekend with highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

Snow Late

High: 28

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Snow Accumulating

Breezy

Low: 16

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Snow Early

Windy

High: 26

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 33

