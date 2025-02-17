Snow tomorrow, dangerous cold to last through the week

We drop below 0 Sunday night as snow begins to build in from the west. Snow will likely fall during the AM commute on Monday, potentially causing travel issues. The snow slowly tapers off Monday afternoon and evening. Highs on Monday struggle to get above 5 and we then plummet to -10 by Tuesday morning.
When it is all said and done, amounts in the metro will probably end up in the 1-3" range with lower amounts farther northeast and higher amounts southwest.
Tuesday's highs could hit 0, but we will be below that for most of the day. Thankfully, the wind won't be strong, but any small breeze could send wind chills below -10. Even if you think "It's the Midwest, it gets this cold all the time", the cold is still dangerous if exposed for long periods. Limit time outdoors as much as possible as frostbite could occur in as little as 30 minutes. Tuesday night sees lows fall to -10.
Some sunshine returns on Wednesday as highs go back above 0. However, Wednesday night looks to be the coldest as lows freefall to -15.
Thursday is not much better with a high of 4 and a low of -8.
By the weekend, we "warm" some with highs back into the teens for Friday, then the 20s for Saturday.
A bigger warm-up comes Sunday with highs into the 40s, bust out the swimwear!
MONDAY
Cloudy
Snow Showers
High: 7
MONDAY NIGHT
Mostly Cloudy
Frigid
Low: -10
TUESDAY
Mostly Cloudy
Frigid
High: 0
WEDNESDAY
Partly Cloudy
Frigid
High: 3
