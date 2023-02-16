Snowy start to Thursday.

The majority of the snow will be the heaviest around rush hour this morning. This will impact the morning commute for almost everyone. There's a particularly moderate to heavy snow band set up over the I-80 corridor. Use caution on your drive in and be ready for reduced visibility.

We should get some sunshine out Thursday afternoon, but the wind will continue to blow the snow around in the second half of the day. Highs will be in the upper 20s.

After a cold single-digit start to Friday, we manage to warm into the mid 30s in the afternoon with mostly sunny skies. While warmer, it will still be breezy.

With a little more snow expected to be on the ground now, we've cooled off the weekend slightly, but we still push above average. Highs will be in the low 40s Saturday afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

We add in a few more clouds Sunday, but push into the mid 40s.

The upper 40s continue on President's Day with partly cloudy skies.

There could be some light snow Tuesday as we cool into the high 30s.

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Snow Early

Windy

Blowing Snow

High: 27

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Low: 8

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 34

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 41

