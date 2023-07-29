Some Morning Storms Tomorrow

Saturday was a welcome break from the heat as temperatures held in the 80s in the wake of the morning storms. We cool into the 60s overnight with increasing cloud cover.

Like this morning, we could see a round of storms cross Nebraska overnight and move into our area by Sunday morning. Unlike this morning, the severe potential looks to be limited. These storms move out by 10 am and set the stage for another cooler day wit highs in the middle 80s.

Rinse and repeat on storm chances for Monday morning, morning storms are possible, but not widespread. Those should keep us in the middle 80s yet again.

The unsettled weather pattern continues through the week with daily chances for small showers and storms. Pinpointing exactly when and where we see storms from Tuesday through Thursday is difficult, but best chances look to be each morning. Highs rise into the low 90s on Wednesday, but cool back into the 80s on Thursday.

Next weekend looks cooler with highs in the 80s and dry.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Showers

Low: 67

SUNDAY

Scattered Storms Early

Clearing Skies

High: 86

MONDAY

Scattered Storms Early

Clearing Skies

High: 84

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Rain

High: 87

