Some Rain Changes to Wet Snow into Friday Morning

After some morning sunshine, clouds will take back over this afternoon. Temperatures stay above average, in the upper 50s. We'll be dodging a few spotty showers this afternoon, but the bulk of the rain will move in from the south mid-afternoon. The rain will slowly expand farther north into Omaha this evening and early tonight. If anyone stays dry, it will be some of the areas north of Omaha.

It will start to get breezy tonight, and as it gets colder, some of the rain will change into wet snow. The wintry mix of rain and snow will continue into Friday morning as we drop into the low 30s.

Most cities likely won't see any snow stick to the ground, but where it does, likely stays under an inch. BUT, if we get a little colder than expected, it would mean more snow and some messy roads Friday morning. Colder objects like your car or backyard deck have a better chance of seeing some snow stick.

Rain totals will vary a lot across the region, but the best chance of getting over 0.5" of rain will be south of Omaha.

Cities along and north of I-80 should be dry by lunch on Friday, but some of the leftover rain and snow could last into the afternoon south of I-80. The rest of Friday will be mostly cloudy, windy, and colder, with highs in the mid 40s.

The wind lightens up for Saturday, and the sunshine returns! We will warm into the low 50s.

Clocks "spring forward" Saturday night, which is also a good time to check or replace the batteries in your weather radio, carbon monoxide detectors, and smoke alarms.

The warm-up continues Sunday with low 60s and a lot of sunshine.

Our best chance of getting back to the low 70s will be Monday with mostly sunny skies.

We'll make another run for some low 70s Tuesday, but there will be a few more clouds and a small chance for rain late in the day.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with upper 60s and another chance for rain late in the day.

THURSDAY

Morning Sun

Scattered Rain

High: 57

THURSDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Rain and Snow

Breezy

Low: 32

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain/Snow Early

Windy

High: 44

SATURDAY

Sunny

Warmer

High: 51

