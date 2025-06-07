Some showers Sunday, summertime heat to follow

The rain is long goen for many, with the only lingering storms being near Carroll, Iowa. It's warm through the evening before we drop into the low 60s overnight.

A cold front on Sunday will kick up the wind and bring another round of light rain. This rain will be scattered, and many of us will be dry for much of the day. the best chance for some rain will be around midday. Nothing to cancel outdoor plans over, but check the radar before you head out. Highs will be comfortable, in the middle 70s.

The wind sticks around Monday, though the sun returns in full force. Highs on Monday reach the upper 70s.

Summerlike weather kicks into high gear Tuesday as highs rise into the middle 80s, then low 90s on Wednesday. The 80s continue into the weekend.

Storm chances are expected to return at the end of the week, though as of this time, many look to stay dry. As next Friday begins the College World Series, stay tuned to the forecast.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Rain by Morning

Low: 61

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Rain

Breezy

High: 76

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 77

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 85

