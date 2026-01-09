Some slick roads possible this morning, cold & cloudy for Friday

3 THINGS TO KNOW
- Small chance of snow near northwest Missouri
- A chilly and breezy Saturday
- Warmer weather returns next week
FORECAST:
Any standing water puddles that form due to the heavy rain will likely freeze by morning, as air temperatures fall below freezing overnight, which may lead to some slick spots for the morning commute.
By Friday morning, we see sunshine with temps in the upper 20s to start the day. Clouds will move back in for the afternoon, with highs in the upper 30s. Some light snow may be possible Friday evening to the southeast of Omaha. This is expected to be light, with low accumulation.
This weekend will be a chilly one, and closer to normal for January.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with highs in the mid-30s. We may see a few snow flurries during the day, but no accumulations are expected.
We're back into some sunshine on Sunday with highs in the mid-30s.
Next week starts mild again, in the low 50s for Monday and Tuesday. There are small chances for rain mid-week.
FRIDAY
Mostly Cloudy
PM Snow Flurries
High: 38
Wind: N 5-15
FRIDAY NIGHT
Mostly Cloudy
Chilly
Low: 25
Wind: NW 5-15
SATURDAY
Mostly Cloudy
Breezy
High: 35
Wind: N 15-25
SUNDAY
Mostly Cloudy
Cold
High: 38
Wind: NW 5-15
