Some slick spots are possible this evening as temperatures fall below freezing

The freezing rain is gone, but its impacts linger this evening. As temperatures drop below freezing, any wet surfaces that are not treated may freeze over, creating slick spots. If you are traveling tonight, take it easy still. We drop to near 30 by tomorrow morning.

Overnight, patchy fog is expected to develop across the area, which could lead to some freezing fog in spots. This fog burns up through the morning.

It's warmer on Sunday with highs into the mid 40s, quickly melting off any remaining ice. The sunshine returns as well.

It gets breezy on Monday but stays warm with highs in the upper 40s.

Tuesday keeps up the 40s with a few more clouds.

A cold front will send temperatures down into the 30s by Wednesday. This front will not bring any rain or storm chances.

We are briefly back to the 40s for Thursday before returning to the 30s by the weekend.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Foggy

Low: 30

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warmer

High: 46

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 48

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Above Average

High: 45

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.