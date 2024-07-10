Some Storms Tonight, then Big Heat Comes by the Weekend

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is in effect south of Omaha until 10 pm tonight. A few storms could produce large hail and damaging winds through this evening. The threat should be over by 8 pm.

Any leftover rain in the region will end tonight, then we cool off into the low 60s for Thursday morning. Like recent mornings, a few spots will wake up to some fog.

Thursday will be in the upper 80s with a lot of sunshine, but the humidity continues to inch a little higher.

We start to get a little hotter and humid Friday with a high near 90.

Saturday looks hot and humid! It will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s. The heat gets even worse on Sunday with a high near 100 now possible in Omaha. The higher humidity over the weekend will also keep the mornings warmer, in the 70s.

The high heat continues Monday with a lot of sunshine and a high near 100 again.

We are hoping for some relief Tuesday, but it will still be hot alongside a spotty storm or two, with mid 90s.

Bigger heat relief comes Wednesday as a cold front drops our highs into the mid 80s with a continued chance for a storm or two.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Drying Out

Low: 63

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Muggy

High: 87

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 90

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot & Humid

High: 96

