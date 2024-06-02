Watch Now
Some Strong Storms are Possible Overnight

More storms possible on Tuesday
Strong storms possible overnight
Posted at 5:08 PM, Jun 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-06-02 18:08:58-04

After our storms this morning, we have been mostly dry this afternoon. Our focus turns to a developing line of storms over western Nebraska that will move east this evening, reaching the US 81 corridor by 10 pm, and Omaha closer to midnight. Although the line will be weakening as it moves east, some gusty winds up to 60-70 mph is possible from these storms before they fall apart. The storms are out of the area by 4 am.

Monday looks mostly dry, albeit a few spotty storms are possible in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Another round of storms is possible on Tuesday, mainly in the afternoon and evening. The severe weather is low, but we cannot rule out a few storms reaching severe levels with large hail and gusty winds. The greatest threat for stronger storms will be Omaha and to the southeast.

After Tuesday, we enter a drier pattern with little rain or storm chances through the weekend. It will also be cooler with highs in the low 80s with lower humidity.

SUNDAY NIGHT
Mostly Cloudy
Thunderstorms
Low: 64

MONDAY
Partly Cloudy
Spotty Storms
High: 86

TUESDAY
Mostly Cloudy
Scattered Storms
High: 83

WEDNESDAY
Mostly Sunny
Warm
High: 84

