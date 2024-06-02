Some Strong Storms are Possible Overnight

After our storms this morning, we have been mostly dry this afternoon. Our focus turns to a developing line of storms over western Nebraska that will move east this evening, reaching the US 81 corridor by 10 pm, and Omaha closer to midnight. Although the line will be weakening as it moves east, some gusty winds up to 60-70 mph is possible from these storms before they fall apart. The storms are out of the area by 4 am.

Monday looks mostly dry, albeit a few spotty storms are possible in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Another round of storms is possible on Tuesday, mainly in the afternoon and evening. The severe weather is low, but we cannot rule out a few storms reaching severe levels with large hail and gusty winds. The greatest threat for stronger storms will be Omaha and to the southeast.

After Tuesday, we enter a drier pattern with little rain or storm chances through the weekend. It will also be cooler with highs in the low 80s with lower humidity.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Thunderstorms

Low: 64

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Storms

High: 86

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

High: 83

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 84

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.