Some Strong Storms Possible Overnight and Wednesday, Heat and Humidity Continues

Heat is typically the number one weather-related killer in the United States, so please take it seriously. Check on your older friends, neighbors, and family members. Even if they have air conditioning, it could be broken or they can't afford to run it. Pets should be inside with you where it is cooler with access to clean water all day.

Despite the morning storms holding temperatures back, we are still in the 90s with heat index values over 100 across the area. A cluster of thunderstorms that forms over northern Nebraska this evening will move in our direction. If these storms hold together, which is still uncertain, severe weather is probable with damaging winds the main concern.

We dry out by the morning as we fall into the mid 70s.

We could go a degree or two hotter on Wednesday, pushing the metro closer to 100. This pushes the heat index over 110 late in the afternoon. We'll start dodging a few isolated storms again late in the afternoon, but storms become more likely in the evening and night. Some of these could be severe with hail and wind being the main concern, but some spots manage to stay dry.

There is some small relief from the high heat late in the workweek. Thursday and Friday will be in the low 90s, but it will still be humid and mostly sunny.

The low 90s and sunshine continue Saturday, but the humidity drops a little more, letting our mornings drop into the upper 60s over the weekend.

We start to heat up again early next week with mid 90s on Sunday, followed by the upper 90s next Monday.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

Low: 75

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Scattered P.M. Storms

High: 99

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Not as Humid

High: 90

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Not as Humid

High: 90

