Some warmer weather this weekend before a cooldown next week

We warmed up this afternoon with highs in the 50s in Omaha, and Lincoln even hit 60! Expect this to continue this evening before cooling off after sundown. By Sunday morning, we will drop into the upper 30s.

Sunday is another comfortable day, with highs in the low 50s and lots of sunshine, although we may see a few clouds.

A cold front moves through Sunday, bringing cooler weather for the rest of the holiday week. We wake up on Monday morning in the 20s and only reach the 30s for highs. Monday will be breezy, too, but dry.

We drop into the teens by Tuesday morning, the first time this season, and only rise into the low 40s by the afternoon.

Wednesday could bring a chance for some rain or snow to eastern Nebraska and western Iowa, but as of now, this is looking to be light at best for us. The bulk of the moisture will focus off to our south and east over Kansas and Missouri. If your Thanksgiving travel plans take you in that direction, there may be some issues.

We get colder on Thanksgiving with highs in the mid 30s and lows dropping to near 15. We continue to get colder by the weekend with highs below freezing and lows dropping to near 10.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Chilly

Low: 38

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Comfortable

High: 52

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 38

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

A Touch Warmer

High: 42

