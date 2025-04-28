Spotty, but severe, storms possible Monday

Monday will be warm, muggy, and windy with highs in the mid 80s. After a cloudy start to the day, we'll see some sunshine in the afternoon. The heat and humidity will help fuel severe storms later in the day. A couple isolated storms could pop up as early as 2 p.m. in eastern Nebraska, but a vast majority of our eastern Nebraska neighborhoods will stay dry. As we go later in the afternoon, there is a better chance for a few spotty storms to pop up along the Missouri River and into western Iowa and northwest Missouri. These will push east of our area by 8 this evening.

While a lot of cities stay dry, the handful of spotty storms we have will likely be severe. A few strong tornadoes will be possible, especially in western Iowa. Extra large hail of 1-3 inches will also be possible in any severe storm. Have multiple ways to get warnings in case one is issued for your neighborhood. Due to maintenance and upgrades, weather radios WILL NOT work in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa today.

It stays breezy overnight as cooler weather starts to blow in behind a cold front. We will be in the mid 40s for Tuesday morning.

Tuesday afternoon will be mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the upper 60s, which is average for late April.

We stay in the upper 60s Wednesday with a number of scattered showers across the region. Anyone could see rain, but Omaha and southeast have the best chance to some wet weather.

There could be a leftover spotty shower or two around Thursday, but most of us will be dry as we warm up into the low 70s.

Friday will be partly cloudy and comfy with low 70s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer with upper 70s.

Depending on the storm's exact track through the Heartland, rain will be possible Sunday with mid 70s.

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Strong Storms

Windy

High: 86

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

Low: 45

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 68

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

High: 68

