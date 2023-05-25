Spotty Rain and Storms For Some

A cold front will slide in from the east Thursday, helping to kick off a few spotty showers and storms and drop the heat a little. A couple showers are possible in the morning, but the better chance for rain and storms will be in eastern Nebraska in the afternoon and evening. Even with the rain around, a lot of cities will stay dry. When dry, it will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.

Air quality will continue to be lower than normal at times the next couple of days due to higher than normal ozone levels. Anyone with respiratory issues should limit physical activity outside, especially in the afternoons and evenings.

Friday will be mostly sunny with low 80s and low humidity.

We warm back up again over the weekend with a little more wind. Saturday will be mostly sunny with mid 80s in the afternoon. Sunday brings a few more clouds, but we still manage to reach into the mid 80s

Memorial Day will be very warm with upper 80s, partly cloudy skies, and at least some hit and miss showers.

We'll keep the chance for rain going on Tuesday and Wednesday, but it won't be for everyone. Even with the rain and more clouds, it looks like we'll stay in the upper 80s to end May.

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Rain & Storms

High: 82

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Nice

Low: 58

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Low Humidity

High: 83

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 84

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.