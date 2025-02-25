Spotty rain arrives with a cold front late Tuesday

Today will be mostly sunny as the warm-up continues. Highs will be in the upper 60s in Omaha, which could push parts of southeast Nebraska to 70! Neighborhoods northeast of Omaha will be running a little cooler with low 60s around Denison.

A cold front arrives Tuesday night, kicking off some hit-and-miss rain. The rain will be in northeast Nebraska early this evening, then moves closer to Omaha and Lincoln around 8, give or take an hour. By 10, the leftover spotty rain will be southeast of Omaha. There won't be too many pockets of rain around, so only about a third of us will get hit by the rain.

Behind the cold front, Wednesday will be breezy and cooler, but we stay above average. After starting the day in the mid 30s, we will push into the mid 50s with mostly sunny skies for the afternoon. While cooler, this is still a good 10 degrees above average.

It could still be a little breezy at times Thursday. Highs will be in the mid 50s with mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures pop higher with the help of a warm front Friday. It will be breezy as the warmer weather blows in, but we hit the mid 60s with a lot of sunshine.

A cold front will quickly follow, dropping us down into the upper 40s on Saturday, but we stay mostly sunny.

We start to warm back up Sunday with low 50s and get back into the mid 50s Monday. For now, we'll just keep a small chance for rain on both days with a few more clouds.

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 68

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

Low: 36

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 55

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 56

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.