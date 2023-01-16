Spotty rain for the MLK holiday

A few spotty pockets of mainly light rain will continue across the region this afternoon, keeping us mostly cloudy. It will also be breezy this afternoon as cooler weather blows in, taking our warm morning, and dropping temperatures closer to 40 this afternoon in Omaha. Cities farther north and west will spend the day in the mid and upper 30s, but far southeast Nebraska and northwest Missouri could hold onto the mid and upper 40s most of the day.

We stay mostly cloudy and breezy overnight as we cool off to near 30 Tuesday morning.

The clouds could be stubborn Tuesday afternoon, but we'll try for some late-day sunshine and highs in the upper 30s.

A winter storm then moves into the region midweek. This storm is still far away, and the track of the system will determine the timing and type of wintry mess everyone sees, but here is our current thinking...

Late Wednesday morning, snow (best chance northwest of Omaha), wintry mix (I-80 corridor), and rain (best chance southeast of Omaha) will start to move into the region. The snow will expand farther southeast as we go later through Wednesday, with mainly snow continuing across the region Wednesday night. The snow will taper off heading into Thursday morning, with the bulk of the snow on the ground by the Thursday morning commute.

Snow totals will be smallest, from nothing to one inch, where rain will be more common towards northwest Missouri. There will be a sharp cutoff of little snow to snow that will need shoveled. In an area from Beatrice, Nebraska City, Red Oak, and Atlantic will be from 1 to 3 inches. The rest of the I-80 corridor including Omaha and Lincoln and up into York, Fremont, Tekamah, and Denison could get 3 to 7 inches. And for now, we'll put northeast Nebraska into the 4 to 8 inch range. Again, the track of the system could shift these totals, so check back for updates.

Travel impacts will likely be greatest for the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes

Thursday afternoon will be mostly cloudy and a little breezy with highs in the upper 20s.

Friday will be closer to 30 with a little more sunshine.

The weekend looks dry and close to average for January with highs in the 30s and partly cloudy skies.

MLK JR. DAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

Breezy

Afternoon: Near 40

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

Low: 30

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Above Average

High: 39

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Wintry Mix and Snow

Breezy

High: 33

