Spotty Rain & Storms Ahead

Tuesday brings us one more day of comfortable weather. The humidity stays a bay, highs reach into the upper 70s, and there will be a bit of a breeze throughout the day. Mostly cloudy skies are one of the only downsides about today. After lunchtime, some places mainly in eastern NE and southeastern NE will have to dodge spotty showers and storms.

We keep the spotty storm and rain chances tonight, but this will be accompanied with a lot of dry time as these won't be for everyone. Lows reaching towards the 60 degree range.

The humidity will be quite a bit more noticeable on Wednesday. The day brings partly cloudy skies and a chance of seeing a few more isolated storms. The severe aspect of these storms is nonexistent, at the moment. Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

More storms are possible on Thursday and there is a chance for some of these to be on the strong side. Right now, the main threats are pockets of large hail and strong winds. You will want to keep updated with us as this system gets closer and the threats could change. The afternoon will be nice with some intervals of sun and highs in the upper 70s. It will be a windy one with gusts nearing 30 mph.

There will be more scattered rain and storms to dodge Friday as we warm into the mid 80s.

We stay in the low 80s for the start of the weekend and cool to the low 70s for the end of it. Both days will have very small rain chances Saturday and Mother's Day.

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

Isolated Rain & Storms Late

High: 79

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain & Storms

Low: 60

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

Scattered Storms

High: 80

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Windy

Scattered Storms

High: 78

