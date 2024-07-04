Spotty Rain Thursday, But Here's When Rain is More Likely This Holiday Weekend

Missouri River Flooding: Water levels are below flood level in Omaha and Council Bluffs, but areas farther south are still flooded. Check out this blog for the latest information on when the river gets back into its banks in your neighborhood.

Forecast: The worst of the rain is over for the day, but we'll still have some spotty showers and a couple of storms to dodge through the afternoon. So, have an indoor backup plan for your holiday plans, but many of us won't need it. We'll see more sunshine as we get later in the afternoon as we warm up to about 80 degrees.

Everyone should be dry by sunset for any of the fireworks shows with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s across the region at 10 tonight. The wind will be out of the northwest, so avoid being southeast of fireworks shows if you don't want a smoke-filtered view of the finale.

Friday will start in the low 60s. It will be breezy as we warm up close to 80 again in the afternoon. While most neighborhoods stay dry, there will be a couple of isolated showers around.

Saturday will start dry, and we should be dry long enough to make it into the low 80s in the afternoon. But, by the end of the afternoon, another round of rain and storms will move in from the west. By Saturday evening, most of us will be seeing rain. The rain continues at times Saturday night but ends early Sunday morning.

It will be mostly cloudy Sunday, but most of the day looks dry. Highs will be near 80, then we have to dodge a couple spotty showers late in the day.

Monday will be in the low 80s with a little more sunshine. Like Sunday, there could be a couple spotty showers around to finish the day.

We'll keep a small chance for rain around late each day Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY

Clearing Skies

Spotty Rain/Storms

High: 80

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Dry for Fireworks!

Low: 61

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Rain

Breezy

High: 80

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

P.M. Rain/Storms

High: 82

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.