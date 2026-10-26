Spotty rain tonight into Tuesday morning, more rain later this week

3 THINGS TO KNOW;



Off and on rain throughout the week

Temps remain warmer than average

Plan for rain on Halloween

FORECAST

Spotty rain will move in from the west tonight, so plan for a wet start to the morning on Tuesday. We'll have pockets of sprinkles to light rain showers for much of the morning, lasting until around noon. The ret of the day Tuesday looks dry.

More rain moves in Wednesday, but there will be plenty of dry-time midday while it gets warm and windy. Highs will be in the mid 70s with breezy south winds at 25-30MPH. A few more thunderstorms are possible Wednesday evening with a cold front.

Thursday will be the dry day out of the week, followed by more rain on Friday and into the weekend. For now, assume there will be scattered rain showers on Saturday for Halloween evening. Temps will be in the 50s/60s for the trick-or-treat.

Daylight Saving Time ENDS Saturday night. Set your clocks back ONE hour. Sun set times will be before 5:30 PM until late January.

We should get a break from the rain on Sunday, but there is another storm system expected to move in early next week (Monday - Wednesday) that could bring more rain and cooler weather, in the 50s, for the first days of November. There may be a few night in the 30s later next week if cold enough air can arrive.

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

Low: 53

Wind: SE 5-10

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Morning Rain

High: 63

Wind: S 5-15

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Evening Storms

High: 76

Wind: S 15-35

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