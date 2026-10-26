Papillion La Vista Community Schools celebrates Special Olympics recognition, inclusive sports

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — For students at Papillion La Vista South High School, unified sports are about more than what happens on the court.

They’re an opportunity to compete, make friends and feel like part of the school community.

“I feel hyped up. I’m just, like, ready,” unified athlete Noah Mayberry said about playing in front of a supportive crowd.

Papillion La Vista Community Schools is celebrating national recognition from Special Olympics for its efforts to create inclusive opportunities for students. Papillion La Vista South was among the early schools nationwide to receive the recognition, according to the district.

Mayberry has found a particular passion for basketball, where unified sports bring students together as teammates and supporters.

That includes Addison Medeck, a Papillion La Vista South student and University of Nebraska-Lincoln basketball commit who got to know Mayberry through the school’s peer aide program.

“I think it’s super fun to get to know them,” Medeck said. “Seeing them in the hallways in school really helps. When you're in their classroom, you get to build those types of relationships with them.”

Medeck plans to study special education when she heads to Lincoln.

For Mayberry’s family, those relationships are visible from the stands.

“It’s really fun. Everybody feels included, everybody cheers for everybody,” Mayberry’s mother Alyssa said. “It’s awesome to watch other people cheer for your kid.”

Special education staff at the district say support through the school board’s budget helps provide opportunities for unified students inside and outside the classroom.

“Every unified activity, it’s hard to walk out of those without a smile on your face,” teacher Ian Bowers said.

Bowers said those connections can continue even after graduation. He knows former students who have looked for jobs in the Omaha metro while finding ways to remain connected to the school community.

For the students themselves, that sense of belonging is a major part of the experience.

“I love how we make such a good connection with the people here,” one unified athlete said.

Special Olympics reviews applications for the recognition every three years. While multiple Papillion La Vista Community Schools like La Vista Middle School and Liberty Middle School are receiving national recognition for the first time this year, Papillion La Vista South is preparing to celebrate receiving the honor for a third time.

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