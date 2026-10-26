New mural celebrates Council Bluffs' native plants and pollinators

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — If you've driven by 23rd Avenue and South Expressway in Council Bluffs lately, you might have noticed an extra pop of color in the neighborhood.

Unleash Council Bluffs and the Iowa Welcome Center recently celebrated a new mural wrapping around the building.

The mural is a tribute to the native plants, pollinators and landscapes that make this corner of Iowa unique.

There are also interpretive panels so visitors can learn more about the art and the native plants on site.

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