Winterland ice skating rink returns to Heartwood Preserve with earlier opening

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Families will soon be able to lace up their skates as the Winterland outdoor ice skating rink returns to Heartwood Preserve for its third year.

For the first time, the rink will open in October. Winterland is scheduled to begin its season on Halloween, following demand for an earlier opening.

Throughout November, skaters will have another activity to enjoy on Saturday nights. A movie will be screened each Saturday, allowing visitors to watch while they skate or enjoy the film from the sidelines.

The rink will take on a more festive look in December, when holiday decorations will be added and family activities will be offered.

"All free. Families, kids 3 and older, everybody is welcome. All free, including if you need socks. If you forget your socks, come on out they're free!" said Sean Guard of Ice America.

Visitors can reserve a 90-minute skating session online up to two weeks in advance. A limited number of walk-up spots will also be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Winterland is expected to remain open through January 18.

More information, including reservation and event details, is available at Heartwood Omaha's events page.

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