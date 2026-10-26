Affordable housing nonprofit breaks ground on new Council Bluffs office

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Amid growing conversations about the need for affordable housing, a nonprofit focused on providing housing for low-to-moderate income families is getting new office space in Council Bluffs.

NeighborWorks Home Solutions broke ground on its own new home on Main Street.

Chief Executive David Hazelwood said the new office space will give the organization the room it needs to grow and provide more opportunities for homeownership and affordable rentals in Council Bluffs.

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