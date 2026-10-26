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Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen's reelection campaign earns endorsements from 3 law enforcement groups

Pillen reelection campaign earns 3 law enforcement endorsements
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OMAHA, Neb. — Gov. Jim Pillen's reelection campaign has received an endorsement from multiple Nebraska law enforcement organizations.

The campaign received endorsements from the Omaha Police Officers' Association, the Lincoln Police Union and the Fraternal Order of Police.

All three organizations say Pillen has been a major supporter of their work.

Pillen is running for his second term as governor. He faces Democratic candidate Lynne Walz and America First Party candidate Brett Lindstrom.

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