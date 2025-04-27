Spotty severe storms are possible Monday afternoon

A few more showers and storms could occur Sunday night, but we will dry out into Monday. It will be hot and windy on Monday, with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s.

By Monday afternoon, a few storms could fire along a cold front near or east of the Missouri River. These storms will be spotty, and most will be dry. However, any storm that does develop could be severe with large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes all possible. The best chance for a storm is over western Iowa, where a level 3/5 severe risk is in place. Further west, including Omaha, the possibility of seeing a storm is low, but not zero.

Tuesday is cooler with highs dropping into the 60s.

We are back in the 70s on Wednesday with some scattered rain around, mostly along and south of I-80

We end the week warm and dry with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. A small chance for rain is possible Sunday too.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Warm

Isolated Rain

Low: 65

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Windy

Spotty Strong Storms

High: 86

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cooler

High: 68

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

High: 68

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

