Spotty severe storms are possible on Monday, and drier the rest of the week

The rain over northeast Nebraska this evening is expected to move away overnight, though a spot shower is possible for the rest of us throughout the night. That said, many of us will be dry as temperatures fall into the low 50s for Sunday morning.

The clouds hang around Sunday, and could bring a spot shower, but many of us stay dry. It's breezy and a touch warmer too, with highs into the upper 60s.

A few more showers could be around Sunday night, but we dry out into Monday. It will be hot and windy on Monday with highs into the upper 80s.

A dry line will be moving through the area throughout the day, likely passing east of Omaha by early afternoon. Behind the front, hot and dry weather could lead to a high fire danger, so avoid any outdoor burning. East of the front, isolated storms will develop in the afternoon. There will not be many storms, but those that do form could be severe with large hail, damaging winds, and a couple of tornadoes possible. The best chance for storms will be in western Iowa, but even then, many stay dry. The storms move to our east by the evening.

Tuesday is cooler with highs dropping into the 60s.

We are back in the 70s on Wednesday with some scattered rain around, though many will likely stay dry.

We end the week warm and dry with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Rain

Low: 51

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

Spotty Rain/Storms

High: 68

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Windy

Spotty Strong Storms

High: 86

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cooler

High: 68

