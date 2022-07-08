Heating Back Up This Weekend

Pockets of thick fog have developed this Friday morning. Use your low beam headlights and give yourself plenty of time for your commute.

After a cloudy start to the day, skies will clear through the day, letting in more afternoon sunshine. While most of us stay dry, there will be a few spotty showers to dodge throughout the day. Highs will be in the mid 80s with a lot of humidity.

We're mostly clear tonight, cooling off into the upper 60s for Saturday morning.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Even with a very small drop in the humidity, it will still be high.

The heat and humidity tick back up Sunday. We will warm into the low 90s with a few clouds mixing in with our sunshine.

A few showers and storms could push in as early as Sunday night, but there's a better chance we'll have to dodge some scattered rain and storms Monday morning as our next weak cold front arrives.

We likely still manage to get close to 90 degrees Monday afternoon, but dip back down into the upper 80s for the middle of next week with slightly lower humidity.

FRIDAY

Clearing Skies

Isolated Rain

High: 85

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Muggy

Low: 67

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Humid

High: 87

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Rain Possible Late

High: 92

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.