Spotty Storms and Showers

Thursday brings a few more clouds, but a lot of us will still see some sun peek through at times. The clouds thicken in the afternoon as a cold front moves to the southeast. We expect to have enough time to warm into the low 80s in Omaha, but cities farther northwest, where the cold front arrives sooner, will be in the low to mid 70s. While an isolated shower is possible any time, the main batch of scattered storms will likely be around the evening commute for the metro, which then pushes farther southeast into Thursday night. All the rain will be gone by the Friday morning commute. Severe weather is not likely.

Friday morning may have a few leftover clouds lingering around. Those clouds quickly clear with more sunshine in the late morning. Highs will be cooler behind the cold front. We struggle to reach into the low 70s. It will be breezy with gusts nearing 25-30 mph, at times. Since this wind is coming out of the north, keep an eye on the air quality throughout the day. It could be a bit hazy from wildfire smoke in Canada.

We spend the weekend warming up, but before we do that, it will be a chilly start to our Saturday morning. Lows will be in the mid 40s, putting us below average. Luckily, we rebound in the afternoon with the help from a lot sun putting us in the mid 70s.

Sunday keeps the warming trend going! Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

The low 80s continue Monday with a lot of sunshine.

We then warm into the mid 80s midweek with a few more clouds mixed in with our sunshine.

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Scattered P.M. Storms

High: 81

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Seasonable

Low: 53

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 70

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Comfortable

High: 75

